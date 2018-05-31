What's your favorite color?
About
The Trill Project is an anonymous social network that allows users to safely express themselves in a supportive environment, while building tight knit communities. Our users are confident in their security and benefit from hearing people around the globe share and relate to their honest thoughts.
Due to our high level of security, our app is perfect for anyone grappling with issues, thoughts, or ideas, they aren't ready to publicly share, or are not supposed to be sharing. This especially includes people in countries with restricted or censored internet, people in the LGBT+ community, and people dealing with the stigma around mental health issues.
Our first priority is your safety. On Trill, you don’t choose your own usernames, it’s assigned based on your color of choice. Trill is completely anonymous, so you can share your deepest, unfiltered thoughts. We don’t even need your email. Additionally, if you feel unsafe, or believe your username has been compromised, you can easily change your “identity”.
Our moderators and proprietary machine learning work hand in hand to identify if a user plans to harm themselves, if a user is being harmed, or a user plans to harm someone else.
On Trill, you'll follow the tags that interest you the most to customize your feed. Let's work together and make social media more than just a popularity contest.
Based on the tags you follow, you'll be placed into a Community, a close-knit online peer support group. Communities are perfect for sharing ideas and fostering conversations.
Our Story
The Trill Project began in January 2018, by four high school girls who wanted to launch an application with a widespread positive influence around the world, that would make a serious impact on people's lives. Since then, some of our friends have been instrumental in helping us out.
The Team
Let's Talk
Feel free to reach out to us using this nifty form, over email at hello@trillproject.com, or through social media.
What would you tell if nobody knew you were telling it?
Anonymously share your unabashedly honest and unfiltered thoughts...
*Stories may be used anonymously in promotional materials for the Trill Project.
Tell us what you think
Use the form below to submit your feedback. This includes positives, negatives, bugs, feature requests, and everything in between.
Frequently Asked Questions
If you can't find the answer to a question you have, reach out through our contact page, or email us. If you're interested in partnering with us, see this page, and if you'd like to join us as a Moderator, go here. You can find our Press Kit here.
When is the app officially released?
The Trill app is currently in a closed private beta, but we’re adding more people to the beta every week. We plan to officially launch on the App Store in early June. Make sure though to still sign up with your email address on our website to join our waitlist and get access to insider information on all things Trill!
How can I access the beta?
If you’ve signed up on our website, you can expect to receive access to the beta at some point in May, based on a first come first serve waitlist. We have already developed most of the app and are currently doing preliminary beta testing and hiring our community moderators to keep Trill a safe and secure space.
How does Trill prevent hate?
Initially, we will prevent bullying and unkind comments on Trill by having community moderators, who flag posts that don’t uphold our community safety standards. These moderators are also training our machine learning algorithm, which we will implement on Trill once we have enough data from flagged comments. If a user has been flagged after having posted self-threatening or worrying posts, we redirect them to international resources and crisis lines that are far better equipped to deal with such situations.
Who can use Trill? Can I join Trill if I’m straight or an adult?
Everyone can use Trill! Our goal is to have people of all backgrounds supporting each other on Trill, regardless of gender, age, sexuality, race, or any other factor. Our main focus is to create a space for individuals with all sorts of identities to express themselves freely and talk about anything they are not comfortable publicly sharing.
Why did you create Trill?
We saw the impact of a Peer Support club at our school, which allowed students to share their concerns anonymously in a judgment-free and safe environment, and had the idea of implementing something similar online using the Tor framework.
Furthermore, we identified that this was particularly an issue to be addressed for LGBT+ youths, as many in the community are afraid to be out or share their story in environments where they feel unsafe or unaccepted by those around them.
What is the benefit of using Trill?
Not only is Trill completely anonymous through our use of Tor, but we also are implementing community moderators to flag reported posts and train machine learning algorithms in order to ensure that Trill remains a supportive space for those who need it.
We also are currently developing a new communities feature, which allows active users who share similar interests (found through tags they follow) to be put into private groups where they can share ideas and talk in a more tight-knit and intimate setting.
Lastly, unlike other social media networks, Trill does not and cannot collect private data on our users. All of our user accounts are fully anonymous and don’t even require an email to sign up.
How is Trill’s home feed curated?
On Trill, users chronologically see the latest posts from tags they are following. This also helps to prevent bullying, since people cannot stalk and follow individual users.
Where can I submit an anonymous message for your social media?
On the Stories page of our website, through our Tumblr ask box, or on Twitter/Instagram in our DMs!
What types of posts can you make on Trill?
Users can post text, questions, images, or links, in addition to commenting on others’ posts.
Where can I find some examples of possible Trill posts?
Check out our Instagram, Tumblr, or Twitter to find examples that have already been sent to us through the stories section of our website!
How do I change the color for my avatar?
To change your avatar color (and, in doing so, your username), navigate to the Profile page, select your color to enter Settings, and then select Change Identity. The app will walk you through the rest. When changing identities, you can choose to keep your friends and followed tags, or start over by removing them.
What was the inspiration for the name Trill?
The name Trill came from a combination of the words True and Real, which both describe the type of content we aspire to have on Trill.
How can I ask questions or contact the Trill team?
We take questions and feedback on our Contact page, or email us at hello@trillproject.com. We also respond to asks/DMs on our Tumblr, Instagram, and Twitter! We're committed to responding to everyone in a timely manner but please understand we are a small team. We are making this app for you, and we love to hear from you.
Privacy Policy
The simple version. Last updated May 31, 2018.
This Website collects some Personal Data from its Users.
Owner and Data Controller: Trill project, inc.
Owner contact email: hello@trillproject.com
Personal Data is collected for the following purposes and uses the following services:
Analytics - Google Analytics; Personal Data: Cookies and Usage Data
Contacting the User - Contact form and Mailing list or newsletter; Personal Data: email address
Privacy Policy of Trill project, inc. Last updated May 31, 2018.
Types of Data collected
Among the types of Personal Data that this Application collects, by itself or through third parties, there are: email address, Cookies and Usage Data.
Complete details on each type of Personal Data collected are provided in the dedicated sections of this privacy policy or by specific explanation texts displayed prior to the Data collection.
Personal Data may be freely provided by the User, or, in case of Usage Data, collected automatically when using this Application.
Unless specified otherwise, all Data requested by this Application is mandatory and failure to provide this Data may make it impossible for this Application to provide its services. In cases where this Application specifically states that some Data is not mandatory, Users are free not to communicate this Data without consequences to the availability or the functioning of the Service.
Users who are uncertain about which Personal Data is mandatory are welcome to contact the Owner.
Any use of Cookies – or of other tracking tools – by this Application or by the owners of third-party services used by this Application serves the purpose of providing the Service required by the User, in addition to any other purposes described in the present document and in the Cookie Policy, if available.
Users are responsible for any third-party Personal Data obtained, published or shared through this Application and confirm that they have the third party's consent to provide the Data to the Owner.
Mode and place of processing the Data
Methods of processing
The Owner takes appropriate security measures to prevent unauthorized access, disclosure, modification, or unauthorized destruction of the Data.
The Data processing is carried out using computers and/or IT enabled tools, following organizational procedures and modes strictly related to the purposes indicated. In addition to the Owner, in some cases, the Data may be accessible to certain types of persons in charge, involved with the operation of this Application (administration, sales, marketing, legal, system administration) or external parties (such as third-party technical service providers, mail carriers, hosting providers, IT companies, communications agencies) appointed, if necessary, as Data Processors by the Owner. The updated list of these parties may be requested from the Owner at any time.
Legal basis of processing
The Owner may process Personal Data relating to Users if one of the following applies:
Users have given their consent for one or more specific purposes. Note: Under some legislations the Owner may be allowed to process Personal Data until the User objects to such processing (“opt-out”), without having to rely on consent or any other of the following legal bases. This, however, does not apply, whenever the processing of Personal Data is subject to European data protection law;
provision of Data is necessary for the performance of an agreement with the User and/or for any pre-contractual obligations thereof;
processing is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation to which the Owner is subject;
processing is related to a task that is carried out in the public interest or in the exercise of official authority vested in the Owner;
processing is necessary for the purposes of the legitimate interests pursued by the Owner or by a third party.
In any case, the Owner will gladly help to clarify the specific legal basis that applies to the processing, and in particular whether the provision of Personal Data is a statutory or contractual requirement, or a requirement necessary to enter into a contract.
Place
The Data is processed at the Owner's operating offices and in any other places where the parties involved in the processing are located.
Depending on the User's location, data transfers may involve transferring the User's Data to a country other than their own. To find out more about the place of processing of such transferred Data, Users can check the section containing details about the processing of Personal Data.
Users are also entitled to learn about the legal basis of Data transfers to a country outside the European Union or to any international organization governed by public international law or set up by two or more countries, such as the UN, and about the security measures taken by the Owner to safeguard their Data.
If any such transfer takes place, Users can find out more by checking the relevant sections of this document or inquire with the Owner using the information provided in the contact section.
Retention time
Personal Data shall be processed and stored for as long as required by the purpose they have been collected for.
Therefore:
Personal Data collected for purposes related to the performance of a contract between the Owner and the User shall be retained until such contract has been fully performed.Personal Data collected for the purposes of the Owner’s legitimate interests shall be retained as long as needed to fulfill such purposes. Users may find specific information regarding the legitimate interests pursued by the Owner within the relevant sections of this document or by contacting the Owner.The Owner may be allowed to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever the User has given consent to such processing, as long as such consent is not withdrawn. Furthermore, the Owner may be obliged to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever required to do so for the performance of a legal obligation or upon order of an authority.
Once the retention period expires, Personal Data shall be deleted. Therefore, the right to access, the right to erasure, the right to rectification and the right to data portability cannot be enforced after expiration of the retention period.
The purposes of processing
The Data concerning the User is collected to allow the Owner to provide its Services, as well as for the following purposes: Contacting the User and Analytics.
Users can find further detailed information about such purposes of processing and about the specific Personal Data used for each purpose in the respective sections of this document.
Detailed information on the processing of Personal Data
Personal Data is collected for the following purposes and using the following services:
Analytics: The services contained in this section enable the Owner to monitor and analyze web traffic and can be used to keep track of User behavior.
Google Analytics (Google Inc.)
Google Analytics is a web analysis service provided by Google Inc. (“Google”). Google utilizes the Data collected to track and examine the use of this Application, to prepare reports on its activities and share them with other Google services.
Google may use the Data collected to contextualize and personalize the ads of its own advertising network.
Personal Data collected: Cookies and Usage Data.
Place of processing: United States – Privacy Policy – Opt Out. Privacy Shield participant.
Contacting the User:
Contact form (this Application)
By filling in the contact form with their Data, the User authorizes this Application to use these details to reply to requests for information, quotes or any other kind of request as indicated by the form’s header.
Personal Data collected: email address.
Mailing list or newsletter (this Application)
By registering on the mailing list or for the newsletter, the User’s email address will be added to the contact list of those who may receive email messages containing information of commercial or promotional nature concerning this Application. Your email address might also be added to this list as a result of signing up to this Application or after making a purchase.
Personal Data collected: email address
The rights of Users
Users may exercise certain rights regarding their Data processed by the Owner.
In particular, Users have the right to do the following:
Withdraw their consent at any time. Users have the right to withdraw consent where they have previously given their consent to the processing of their Personal Data.Object to processing of their Data. Users have the right to object to the processing of their Data if the processing is carried out on a legal basis other than consent. Further details are provided in the dedicated section below.Access their Data. Users have the right to learn if Data is being processed by the Owner, obtain disclosure regarding certain aspects of the processing and obtain a copy of the Data undergoing processing.Verify and seek rectification. Users have the right to verify the accuracy of their Data and ask for it to be updated or corrected.Restrict the processing of their Data. Users have the right, under certain circumstances, to restrict the processing of their Data. In this case, the Owner will not process their Data for any purpose other than storing it.Have their Personal Data deleted or otherwise removed. Users have the right, under certain circumstances, to obtain the erasure of their Data from the Owner.Receive their Data and have it transferred to another controller. Users have the right to receive their Data in a structured, commonly used and machine readable format and, if technically feasible, to have it transmitted to another controller without any hindrance. This provision is applicable provided that the Data is processed by automated means and that the processing is based on the User's consent, on a contract which the User is part of or on pre-contractual obligations thereof.Lodge a complaint. Users have the right to bring a claim before their competent data protection authority.
Details about the right to object to processing
Where Personal Data is processed for a public interest, in the exercise of an official authority vested in the Owner or for the purposes of the legitimate interests pursued by the Owner, Users may object to such processing by providing a ground related to their particular situation to justify the objection.
Users must know that, however, should their Personal Data be processed for direct marketing purposes, they can object to that processing at any time without providing any justification. To learn, whether the Owner is processing Personal Data for direct marketing purposes, Users may refer to the relevant sections of this document.
How to exercise these rights
Any requests to exercise User rights can be directed to the Owner through the contact details provided in this document. These requests can be exercised free of charge and will be addressed by the Owner as early as possible and always within one month.
Additional information about Data collection and processing
Legal action
The User's Personal Data may be used for legal purposes by the Owner in Court or in the stages leading to possible legal action arising from improper use of this Application or the related Services.
The User declares to be aware that the Owner may be required to reveal personal data upon request of public authorities.
Additional information about User's Personal Data
In addition to the information contained in this privacy policy, this Application may provide the User with additional and contextual information concerning particular Services or the collection and processing of Personal Data upon request.
System logs and maintenance
For operation and maintenance purposes, this Application and any third-party services may collect files that record interaction with this Application (System logs) use other Personal Data (such as the IP Address) for this purpose.
Information not contained in this policy
More details concerning the collection or processing of Personal Data may be requested from the Owner at any time. Please see the contact information at the beginning of this document.
How “Do Not Track” requests are handled
This Application does not support “Do Not Track” requests.
To determine whether any of the third-party services it uses honor the “Do Not Track” requests, please read their privacy policies.
Changes to this privacy policy
The Owner reserves the right to make changes to this privacy policy at any time by giving notice to its Users on this page and possibly within this Application and/or - as far as technically and legally feasible - sending a notice to Users via any contact information available to the Owner. It is strongly recommended to check this page often, referring to the date of the last modification listed at the bottom.
Should the changes affect processing activities performed on the basis of the User’s consent, the Owner shall collect new consent from the User, where required.
Definitions and legal references
Personal Data (or Data)
Any information that directly, indirectly, or in connection with other information — including a personal identification number — allows for the identification or identifiability of a natural person.
Usage Data
Information collected automatically through this Application (or third-party services employed in this Application), which can include: the IP addresses or domain names of the computers utilized by the Users who use this Application, the URI addresses (Uniform Resource Identifier), the time of the request, the method utilized to submit the request to the server, the size of the file received in response, the numerical code indicating the status of the server's answer (successful outcome, error, etc.), the country of origin, the features of the browser and the operating system utilized by the User, the various time details per visit (e.g., the time spent on each page within the Application) and the details about the path followed within the Application with special reference to the sequence of pages visited, and other parameters about the device operating system and/or the User's IT environment.
User
The individual using this Application who, unless otherwise specified, coincides with the Data Subject.
Data Subject
The natural person to whom the Personal Data refers.
Data Processor (or Data Supervisor)
The natural or legal person, public authority, agency or other body which processes Personal Data on behalf of the Controller, as described in this privacy policy.
Data Controller (or Owner)
The natural or legal person, public authority, agency or other body which, alone or jointly with others, determines the purposes and means of the processing of Personal Data, including the security measures concerning the operation and use of this Application. The Data Controller, unless otherwise specified, is the Owner of this Application.
This Application
The means by which the Personal Data of the User is collected and processed.
Service
The service provided by this Application as described in the relative terms (if available) and on this site/application.
European Union (or EU)
Unless otherwise specified, all references made within this document to the European Union include all current member states to the European Union and the European Economic Area.
Cookies
Small sets of data stored in the User's device.
Legal information
This privacy statement has been prepared based on provisions of multiple legislations, including Art. 13/14 of Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (General Data Protection Regulation).
This privacy policy relates solely to this Application, if not stated otherwise within this document.
Let's Work Together
At The Trill Project, we champion our user's security, privacy, and safety. We do our best to ensure that everyone is provided with the community they deserve. We care deeply about our users and hope that we're able to elevate the social networking experience to one that is more supportive and positive.
Sounds like something you would be proud to represent? If so, fill out this brief application to become a Trill Partner or Ambassador and help us achieve our mission by spreading the word about Trill to your followers (no matter how many or little you have!).
Become a Moderator
Hi and welcome! Your efforts as moderators are the backbone of this platform, and Trill could not exist without you. So, thank you.
You may be wondering, what does a Trill moderator do? Moderators flag posts that make the Trill community unsafe and connect users who need extra support with resources. To learn more, read our moderator guidelines here.
In addition to enhancing your resume and scoring community service hours, as a moderator you will have the opportunity to design your own schedule, be your own boss, and help change the internet for good. Sounds pretty awesome, right?
Community Admins moderate communities, which the smaller, private support group feature offered by Trill, as well as the main feed.
If your school, club, or organization is interested in helping moderate Trill, or if you have any questions, please contact sara@trillproject.com. We can’t wait to have you on team Trill!
Jobs with Trill
We're a very early stage start-up, so if you love fast-paced environments, close-to-impossible challenges, and amazing people, this might totally work out. :) Right now we are a team of high school girls, and we highly value respect, teamwork, hard work, failures, and results. We're trying to build the next [insert app of your choice], and we know that first we need to assemble the perfect team to do it.
Currently we are looking for an iOS developer, ideally one who specializes in networking and would take over the majority of back-end duties. However, if you know you can add value to our team, show us what you've got!